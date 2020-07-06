Singapore: Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation

Monday July 6, 2020

With the International Maritime Organisation's goal of reducing shipping's carbon footprint set for 2050, Singapore has established an international advisory panel on maritime decarbonisation (IAP).

The IMO's target is for a 50% cut in total greenhouse gases from shipping.

The panel's brief is to "develop a strategy to support the industry achieve these goals", the port authority said.

Among the oil and shipping companies represented on the panel are AP Moller-Maersk, Cargill, Cosco, Shell and the universities of Nanyang and Princeton.

The panel is chaired by Andreas Sohmen-Pao, who is executive chairman of the BW Group.

