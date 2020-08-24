Korean Firms Take up Biofuel Challenge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bio heavy fuel: derived from plants. File Image / Pixabay.

A plan to increase the take up of bio heavy oil which is produced from animal and plant oil and the residues from bio diesel production has been agreed by a group of South Korean companies.

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), the Korea Bio Energy Association, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and the Korean Register of Shipping have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the fuel, according to Korea news provide Korea Bizwire.

Under the agreement, HMM will look into establishing bio heavy oil quality standards and a fuel supply system.

The company said it plans to test the use of bio heavy oil-mixed fuel on one of its boxships currently in operation.