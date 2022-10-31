Vessel Detention in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: regional shipping centre. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been arrested in the southeast Asian shipping hub of Singapore.

Court records shows that the vessel, called the Yangtze Harmony, was detained on 25 October in the port by a local law firm.

The reason for the action against the ship is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over payment for services related to the its operation.

The ship is controlled by southeast Asian shipping interests, according to vessel database equasis.

There have been a number of ship detentions in Singapore in October. The city state is one of the southeast Asian region's major ports and a global bunkering centre.