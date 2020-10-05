Indian Bunker Supplier Takes on Second Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Viking Star will be deployed in Mumbai. File Image / Pixabay

Bunkerworks Marine Services, a new marine fuels trading firm set up in India earlier this year, has taken on a second barge, the company said Monday.

Bunkerworks has taken delivery of the 325 dwt Viking Star, it said in an emailed statement.

The barge can deliver 380 m3 of marine fuels, and will be in service in Mumbai.

"It wasn't an easy task to invest money in the current times, but we believe it's important to be ready in the market to take opportunities when they appear," the company said.

Last week the company announced it had taken delivery of the barge Viking Sky, expected to be deployed at the port of Kakinada on the east coast of India.