Singapore Launches Fully Electric Boat and Begins Construction of Electric Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CSA plans to trial the electric boat in the second half of this year. Image Credit: PaxOcean Batam

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), led by Kuok Maritime Group, unveiled its first electric supply boat and held a keel-laying ceremony for its fully electric tug at PaxOcean Batam on Wednesday.

The electric supply boat has a carrying capacity of 40 mt and can achieve 60% energy savings compared to a conventional vessel, PaxOcean Batam said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The CSA plans to trial the electric boat in the second half of this year.

Additionally, the construction of the tug is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

The electric tug will be equipped with two 1,500 kW lithium titanate oxide energy storage systems and will be capable of running on alternative marine fuels, Eng Dih Teo, CEO at Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, said in a LinkedIn post.

The launch of the electric supply boat aligns with the nation's goal to ensure that all new harbour craft are either fully electric or compatible with net-zero fuels by 2030.