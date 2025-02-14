Container Line ONE Names Methanol/Ammonia Ready Boxship in Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 13,800 TEU capacity container ship was named ONE Sparkle at a ceremony in South Korea. Image Credit: ONE

Singapore-based container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has named its first wholly owned and operated container ship, ONE Sparkle, during a ceremony in South Korea.

The 13,800 TEU container ship is part of a series of 20 methanol- and ammonia-ready vessels ordered for construction in South Korea and Japan, ONE said in a statement on its website on Friday.

These vessels were ordered in March 2023 and are set to be delivered between 2025-2026.

Methanol- and ammonia-ready means the vessel is designed with the necessary structural and technical considerations to allow future retrofitting for methanol or ammonia fuel use, depending on the shipowner's choice. Almost none of the ships ordered with notations like these in recent years have yet been retrofitted to the relevant future fuel.

For now, the new ship will operate on conventional marine fuels.

The ONE Sparkle constructed at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan features an advanced hull design optimized for energy efficiency and is equipped with shore power connectivity.

It will be managed by OneSea Solutions – a ship management firm jointly owned by ONE and Seaspan Corporation.