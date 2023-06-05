X-Press Feeders Orders Six Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will be built in China. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company X-Press Feeders has ordered six container ships capable of running on methanol.

The firm has ordered the 1,250 TEU feeder vessels from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessels are due for delivery between the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026, and are expected to be deployed in Europe initially.

"X-Press Feeders is excited to be expanding our fleet of dual-fuel vessels with these newbuilds," Shmuel Yoskovitz, CEO of X-Press Feeders, said in the statement.

"To achieve our goal of reaching net-zero emission by 2050, we must take concrete steps today.

"This order of 6 dual-fuel methanol vessels is proof of our commitment to not only talk about carbon neutrality goals but invest and take risks to achieve them.

"X-Press Feeders will continue to look at ways to further invest resources to reduce emissions through more efficient operations and promoting sustainable practices throughout our network."