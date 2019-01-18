Ship Manager Loses 3-Year Bad Bunker Dispute with Chimbusco

Arkstar must pay $336,000, plus costs and interest. File Image / Pixabay

Arkstar Ship Management, a subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered Hoe Leong Corp, has lost a bunker dispute with supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co that dates back to September 2015.

Arkstar had argued the bunkers lead to tank contamination and damaged engines, keeping one of its vessels our of action for several months.

However, the court found that not only were the bunkers not contaminated, Arkstar’s defence and a counter-claim for damages were not valid under the supply contract, Business Times reports.

The January 11, 2019 judgement in Hong Kong means Arkstar must now pay Chimbusco around US$336,000, plus costs and interest.