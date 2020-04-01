Chemicals Tanker Under Arrest in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship has been under arrest in Singapore since Tuesday afternoon local time. File Image / Pixabay

The chemicals tanker Sea Longitude has been arrested in Singapore, according to the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

The Tuvalu-flagged vessel was arrested at 4:33 PM local time on Tuesday, according to a list of vessels under arrest posted on the MPA's website.

Its last port of call previously was Mangalore in India, from which it departed on February 14, according to vessel-tracking websites.

The reasons behind the arrests are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over the payment for goods and services.

There has been an increase in the number of vessel arrests at Singapore in recent weeks, with several vessels detained in March.