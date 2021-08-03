Marshall Islands-Flagged VLCC Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services. File Image / Pixabay

A VLCC registered to the flag of the Marshall Islands has been arrested by the authorities in Singapore.

The Chloe V was arrested in Singapore at 12:50 PM on July 30 on behalf of law firm Resource Law Asia, according to a list published by the city state's Supreme Court. The vessel is being held at Singapore's Eastern Bunkering Anchorage A.

The vessel came from South Korea to Singapore in May and has remained there since then, according to ship tracking data provided by shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.