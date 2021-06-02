Fire-Stricken Container Ship Off Sri Lanka Begins to Sink

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fire was reportedly caused by rainwater getting into contact with some nitric acid cargo. Image Credit: Sri Lankan Navy

A container ship hit by a fire off the coast of Sri Lanka two weeks ago has begun to sink, according to the country's navy.

Fire was first observed on the feeder vessel X-Press Pearl on May 20. The ship was reported to be carrying 25 mt of nitric acid, as well as other containerised cargo, and the fire is suspected to have been as a result of a reaction between the cargo and rainwater.

The ship has now begun to sink, local news provider the Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday, citing navy spokesman Indika De Silva.

The ship is carrying 278 mt of fuel oil and 50 mt of marine gasoil in its bunker tanks.