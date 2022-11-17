Shipowner, Miner Sign Voyage Data Sharing Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Data: 'trusted common source'.

An agreement between two big commodity players and a classification society has paved the way for greater operational efficiencies along the supply chain using data sharing.

China Merchants Energy Shipping, miner BHP and DNV have started a pilot project "on the exchange and analysis of quality-assured data from selected ships and voyages", the society has said.

DNV has issued a voyage greenhouse gas verification statement as part of the pilot. The end goal of the statement is to establish a "trusted common source of data truth for use in various current or potential future business scenarios", the society added.

"Vessel owners who are early adopters of cross-value chain data sharing will likely have an advantage among charterers like BHP who have set targets for GHG emissions," said Rashpal Bhatti, a BHP executive for supply chain excellence.

In addition to commercial considerations, ship operators may need robust data to show that they are meeting emissions regulations.