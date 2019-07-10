Sydney Hire for Dan-Bunkering

Sean James Butler. Image credit/Dan-Bunkering.

The Danish bunker company has hired a senior bunker trader to its Sydney office.

Sean James Butler, who has several years' experience in the industry, joined in May, the company said.

Dan-Bunkering's Sydney base has been in business for over a decade merging with the wider group of Dan-Bunkering companies in August last year.

Dan-Bunkering is a global bunker brand and part of Bunker Holding.



Contact details:

Phone +61 2 8270 7300

Mobile +61 447 180 276

Email and Skype for Business

sjb@dan-bunkering.com