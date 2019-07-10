Asia/Pacific News
Sydney Hire for Dan-Bunkering
Wednesday July 10, 2019
Sean James Butler. Image credit/Dan-Bunkering.
The Danish bunker company has hired a senior bunker trader to its Sydney office.
Sean James Butler, who has several years' experience in the industry, joined in May, the company said.
Dan-Bunkering's Sydney base has been in business for over a decade merging with the wider group of Dan-Bunkering companies in August last year.
Dan-Bunkering is a global bunker brand and part of Bunker Holding.
Contact details:
Phone +61 2 8270 7300
Mobile +61 447 180 276
Email and Skype for Business
sjb@dan-bunkering.com