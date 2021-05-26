Oilmar Opens Seoul Marine Fuels Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office's manager previously worked for GP Global. Image Credit: Oilmar

Oilmar Shipping & Chartering's new marine fuels unit has opened a new office in Seoul.

The company has hired Yongje Choi to lead the new office, based in the Gwanghwamun district of Seoul, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Choi was previously a bunker trader in South Korea for GP Global.

"Expanding our business in South Korea with the opening of a new office located in Seoul will add value to achieve our ambitious growth strategy," Choi said in the statement.

Oilmar's bunker trading outfit, Oilmar DMCC, started operations in September.

The firm also hired Fadi Janho as a bunker trader focusing on the Middle East in the fourth quarter of last year, it said in Wednesday's statement. Janho had previously worked as a bunker trader for Maldives-based supplier Hawks.

Contact details for the firm's Seoul office are as follows:

Office Address: 7082, 7F, Tower 1, Gran Seoul, 33 Jong-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 01359, South Korea

Email: bunkers@oilmar.com