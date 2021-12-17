MOL Considers Hong Kong LNG Bunkering Operation With Vopak

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms are aiming to explore opportunities in LNG bunkering. Image Credit: MOL / Vopak

Japanese shipping company MOL is considering setting up an LNG bunker supply operation in Hong Kong with storage firm Vopak.

MOL and Vopak are set to jointly own and operate the FSRU Bauhinia Spirit in Hong Kong and have a contract with Hong Kong LNG Terminal Ltd, they said in a statement on MOL's website on Thursday.

As part of the partnership the companies "aim to explore further downstream opportunities for bunkering of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel in Hong Kong," according to the statement.

MOL plans to operate about 90 LNG-fuelled ships by 2030 and is aiming for net zero GHG emissions by 2050.