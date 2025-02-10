Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port Adds HSFO Storage Capacity for Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Grand Ace 10 discharging bunker fuels at Hambantota. Image Credit: HIP

Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) has expanded its bunkering portfolio to include HSFO, alongside VLSFO and MGO.

The port has commissioned a new HSFO facility featuring two storage tanks with a combined capacity of 6,000 m3, HIP said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

The facility features a specialized pumping system capable of transferring 400 mt/hour of fuel.

HIP is Sri Lanka's first port with a shore-based bunkering facility.

It received 5,000 mt of HSFO and 20,000 mt of VLSFO from Grand Ace 10 between January 30 and February 1.

"With our expanding range of services and growing reputation for operational excellence, HIP is positioning as a crucial player in the future of maritime trade and fuel supply," Wilson Qu, CEO at Hambantota International Port Group, said in the statement.

Chinese state energy company Sinopec began making wholesale deliveries of bunker fuel to Sri Lanka to supply the Hambantota market in March 2021.