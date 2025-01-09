Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Seahawk Services Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore
Thursday January 9, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with an MPA bunker surveyor licence and at least three years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Seahawk Services
Fuel testing firm Seahawk Services is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with an MPA bunker surveyor licence and at least three years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Surveying of bunkers as per the customer requirements while following approved and relevant standards
- Preparation of reports and submission to Technical Manager / General Manager Singapore.
- Ensuring that calibrated instruments are used for survey.
- Must posses a valid MPA Bunker Survey Licence.
- Trainee Surveyor who are completing the 30 ships mandatory training can be considered.
- Ability to communicate with people of different nationality & level
- Able to work very irregular hours
For more information, click here.