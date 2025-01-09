BUNKER JOBS: Seahawk Services Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 9, 2025

Fuel testing firm Seahawk Services is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with an MPA bunker surveyor licence and at least three years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Surveying of bunkers as per the customer requirements while following approved and relevant standards
  • Preparation of reports and submission to Technical Manager / General Manager Singapore.
  • Ensuring that calibrated instruments are used for survey.
  • Must posses a valid MPA Bunker Survey Licence.
  • Trainee Surveyor who are completing the 30 ships mandatory training can be considered.
  • Ability to communicate with people of different nationality & level
  • Able to work very irregular hours

For more information, click here.

