BUNKER JOBS: Seahawk Services Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with an MPA bunker surveyor licence and at least three years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Seahawk Services

Fuel testing firm Seahawk Services is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with an MPA bunker surveyor licence and at least three years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Surveying of bunkers as per the customer requirements while following approved and relevant standards

Preparation of reports and submission to Technical Manager / General Manager Singapore.

Ensuring that calibrated instruments are used for survey.

Must posses a valid MPA Bunker Survey Licence.

Trainee Surveyor who are completing the 30 ships mandatory training can be considered.

Ability to communicate with people of different nationality & level

Able to work very irregular hours

For more information, click here.