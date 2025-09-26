International Chamber of Shipping Opens Singapore Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Teo Teng Seng, President of Singapore Shipping Association, and Sunil Krishnakumar, General Manager of ICS Singapore Branch. Image Credit: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has opened a representative office in Singapore, announced during the Singapore Shipping Association's (SSA) 40th Anniversary Gala on September 26.

Backed by SSA, the office will serve as a hub for Asia-Pacific, focusing on decarbonisation, digitalisation, safety and seafarer welfare, ICS said in an email statement on Friday.

Sunil Krishnakumar has been appointed General Manager of the new branch.

"The establishment of the Singapore office represents a significant step in ICS's ongoing

mission to support the global shipping industry in the region, following the opening of the

China Liaison Office with a presence in both Shanghai and the Hong Kong SAR," the organisation said.