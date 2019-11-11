Singapore Renews Backing for LNG Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MPA CE Ms Quah Ley Hoon giving her opening speech at the SRS Forum 2019 themed "2020 & Beyond". Image Credit: MPA / Gov Singapore

Singapore has renewed its push for LNG bunkers, saying it wants to make LNG bunkering "more pervasive".

In comments Friday alongside the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) "2020 & Beyond" Forum held by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the country said it was also on track to be LNG-bunkering ready.

Those preparations include MPA support in the building of two LNG bunker vessels for ship-to-ship LNG bunkering from Q3 2020 onwards.

MPA says it is also preparing for the first simultaneous operations for LNG bunkering and cargo operations to take place next year.