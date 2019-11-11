Singapore Renews Backing for LNG Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday November 11, 2019

Singapore has renewed its push for LNG bunkers, saying it wants to make LNG bunkering "more pervasive".

In comments Friday alongside the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) "2020 & Beyond" Forum held by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the country said it was also on track to be LNG-bunkering ready.

Those preparations include MPA support in the building of two LNG bunker vessels for ship-to-ship LNG bunkering from Q3 2020 onwards.

MPA says it is also preparing for the first simultaneous operations for LNG bunkering and cargo operations to take place next year.

