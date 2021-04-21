SMW 2021: MPA Raises $120 Million for Singapore Maritime Decarbonisation Centre

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MPA will add $60 million of funding of its own towards funding the centre. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has raised $120 million to put behind a new centre carrying out research into maritime decarbonisation technology.

BW Group, Sembcorp Marine, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Ocean Network Express, Foundation Det Norske Veritas and BHP have all signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to back the centre, and each will contribute $10 million towards its establishment, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Wednesday as part of Singapore Maritime Week.

The MPA will add $60 million of funding of its own.

The money will be used "to support the establishment of the centre, fund maritime decarbonisation-related research and technology development projects and collaborate with institutes of higher learning and research institutes," the MPA said.

The establishment of a maritime decarbonisation centre was one of the recommendations made by Singapore's international advisory panel that was set up last summer.