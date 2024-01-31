Shipping Firm MOL Secures Five Loans for Environmental Strategy Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The projects include the construction of a bulker equipped with a Wind Challenger system. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has secured five loans for projects furthering its environmental strategy.

The five loans were all signed or are due to be signed between December and February, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

The loans will be used for the construction of two LNG dual-fuelled ferries, the construction of a bulker equipped with a Wind Challenger system, the construction of LNG-fuelled PCTCs, the construction of an LNG dual-fuelled VLCC, and the construction of an LNG dual-fuelled VLGC.

"We aim to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 and will work collaboratively with our partners and stakeholders with creativity to resolve environmental issues," the company said in the statement.

"We will continue efforts toward sustainable finance by utilizing this framework in a funds procurement as well."