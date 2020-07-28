Key Ports Signal Global Push to Streamline Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Integration: across the board. File Image / Pixabay.

The port authorities of Singapore and Rotterdam have signed an agreement along with other parties to develop an integrated approach to data flows from port operations.

In addition to the two ports, the agreement to work together in the shape of a memorandum of understanding includes CargoSmart, GTD Solutions and jointly GeTS and PSA International.

The aim is to work together "to develop and adopt common data standards and Application Programming Interface (API) specifications, which will facilitate data exchange for port and maritime services transactions", according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

The agreement is on trend as port authorities move towards "maritime single windows to implement IMO's Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic to facilitate the electron exchange of information for port clearance".

"Different players in the maritime ecosystem are pursuing digitalisation at varying paces," said MPA chairman Niam Chiang Meng.

"To truly reap the benefits of effective information exchange, we need to move beyond digitising single nodes in the maritime supply chain," Niam added.