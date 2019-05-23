Malaysia to get new Refinery for IMO2020 Production

Refinery to be located at storage facility in southern Malaysia. File image/Pixabay.

A small refinery -- 35,000 barrels a day -- to be built in Malaysia by commodities trader Vitol to produce 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel.

The unit is expected to be operational towards the end of next year, according to energy news provider Argus Media.

Bunker fuel with a sulfur content capped at 0.5% is set to become the global norm from the start of 2020.

The new plant, which is under construction, will be located at Vitol's part-owned oil products storage terminal at the port of Tanjung Bin in the south of the country, the report said.