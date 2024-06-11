New Zealand Fruit Company, Reefer Operator Report Successful Biofuel Trial

Biofuel blended with used cooking oil. File Image / Pixabay.

A New Zealand fruit producer and Japanese ship operator have completed their first biofuel trial, the companies have said.

Under the trial, the vessel Kakariki bunkered biofuel in Hong Kong to then go south to the port of Tauranga in New Zealand.

The blend of biofuel used was made from used cooking oil and no issues were reported from the trial, according to a statement on Zespri's website.

Further trials between Zespri and reefer operator Fresh Carriers are planned, the statement added.

Biofuel as bunker fuel is currently unavailable at New Zealand's ports.

Biofuel is seen by many observers of shipping's energy transition as an effective short to medium measure to cut emissions. It can be used as a drop-in addition to traditional, oil-derived bunker fuels.