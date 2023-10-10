BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Singapore office. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire bunker traders in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates either with experience as bunker traders or from other roles, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"This is an opportunity to be part of a fast-growing company with a pleasant and attractive work environment, which has expanded to UK, Greece, Dubai and Singapore in recent years," the company said in the post.

"The international shipping industry, which we serve, as well as the bunker industry, offers a very exciting and dynamic career for those who wish to embrace it, and is in a transitional phase where many opportunities exist to develop both on a company and personal level."

For more information, click here.