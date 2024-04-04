Container Line HMM Adds Weight to Methanol Bunker Industry Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai International Port Group setting out plans to cooperate on the supply of methanol and LNG in Shanghai. Image Credit: HMM

Container line HMM is putting its weight behind the development of green methanol bunkering infrastructure in China.

The shipping firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai International Port Group setting out plans to cooperate on the supply of methanol and LNG in Shanghai, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

HMM is targeting net zero GHG emissions across its business by 2050. The company currently has nine 9,000 TEU methanol-fuelled ships on order, as well as planning to operate two 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled vessels by the end of this year.

"Through this cooperation with SIPG, we have expanded our green fuel supply chain in China, following Korea and Singapore. We will continue to strive for various efforts to find a way to go green," an HMM official said in the statement.