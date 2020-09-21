Vessel Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ship arrested. File Image / Pixabay.

A bulk carrier has been detained in the southeast Asian port of Singapore.

The 181,415 deadweight tonne Navios Koyo is registered on shipping database equasis as controlled by Japanese shipping interests.

It is unclear what is behind the move to detain the ship but it is likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services relating to the ship's operation.

The ship was held in the port at the back end of last week, court records show.