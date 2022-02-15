Japan: Second Autonomous Ship Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Computers to rule the waves? File Image / Pixabay.

A second autonmous ship trial is taking place in Japan following a first such trial in the country last month.

The box ship Suzaku began the trial sailing between Tokyo Bay and Ise Bay on Monday, according to shipping news provider the Loadstar.

The pilot project is to assess the feasibility of unmanned navigation through crowded waters and forms part of the Designing the Future of Full Autonomous Ships (DFFAS) project.

The aim of DFFAS is to commercialise unmanned shipping by 2025.

Suzaku is owned by Japan Railway Construction while the retrofit work required for the trial was undertaken by the Nihon Shipyard with electronics supplied by Japan Radio.