BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Korean-Speaking Trader in Singapore
Friday May 17, 2024
The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader. Image Credit: PERSOL Singapore
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a Korean-speaking bunker trader in Singapore.
Recruitment company PERSOL Singapore highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday, without naming the hiring company.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader and a degree, preferably in shipping or a related field.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily back-to-back bunker trading and sourcing for their trades
- Sourcing for certain areas in Asia for the entire Singapore, Malaysia, China, HKG, Korea etc.
- Locating and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers and keeping own book (P&L)
- Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, starting with trading, fixture/post fixture operations, delivery, and payments collection
