BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Korean-Speaking Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader. Image Credit: PERSOL Singapore

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a Korean-speaking bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company PERSOL Singapore highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader and a degree, preferably in shipping or a related field.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily back-to-back bunker trading and sourcing for their trades

Sourcing for certain areas in Asia for the entire Singapore, Malaysia, China, HKG, Korea etc.

Locating and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers and keeping own book (P&L)

Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, starting with trading, fixture/post fixture operations, delivery, and payments collection

