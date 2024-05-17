BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Korean-Speaking Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 17, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a Korean-speaking bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company PERSOL Singapore highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader and a degree, preferably in shipping or a related field.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Daily back-to-back bunker trading and sourcing for their trades
  • Sourcing for certain areas in Asia for the entire Singapore, Malaysia, China, HKG, Korea etc.
  • Locating and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers and keeping own book (P&L)
  • Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, starting with trading, fixture/post fixture operations, delivery, and payments collection

