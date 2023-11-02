Singapore's PIL is Latest Shipping Firm to Trial Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with logistics company PSA Singapore to jointly develop carbon emission-reduction and maritime efficiency solutions. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines has launched another trial of a biofuel bunker blend.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with logistics company PSA Singapore to jointly develop carbon emission-reduction and maritime efficiency solutions, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

As part of that deal, the firm intends to try out a B24 biofuel bunker blend containing 24% FAME blended with VLSFO on its Singapore Qinzhou Shuttle service.

The company previously launched a similar trial in April 2022.

"PIL is delighted to partner PSA in co-developing sustainable shipping solutions for our common target of attaining net zero emissions," Abhishek Chawla, general manager for operations and procurement at PIL, said in the statement.

"As PIL actively explores and invests in solutions to reduce emissions across our organisation, we believe in the importance of collaborating with like-minded partners like PSA.

"Together, we can deliver a greener future for the shipping industry."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.