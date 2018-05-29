Chennai Bunkering Plans Edge Forward

Chennai: investing in bunkering (file image/pixabay)

The Indian port of Chennai's bunkering plans are taking shape with a deal on building a dedicated 181 metre long bunkering terminal imminent, according to a Chennai Port Trust official.

Ship & Bunker reported on the plans last month which will see the port put $7 million into new bunkering facilities.

"The port has been supplying bunker fuels to ships in the anchorage area outside the port for the past two years, a practice which wasn't of the port's 136-year-old history," an unnamed port official was quoted as saying by local news provider Times of India.

The target for the port's bunker sales is to be around 1 million metric tonnes a year, the official added.

Nearby Singapore dominates the regional bunkering scene with annual sales of over 40 million mt. A proportion of fuel oil cargoes for the Singaporean market originate from India, the report said.

Chennai is located on India's southeastern coastline facing the Bay of Bengal.