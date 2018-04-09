New Bunkering Facilities Eyed for Chennai

The new bunker berth is being considered at the south eastern Indian port. File Image / Pixabay

The Chennai Port Trust is looking to develop new bunkering facilities as part of its planned investments for the coming year.

Local media reports the Trust has a range of projects under consideration, including the construction of a bunker berth at the south eastern Indian port.

The project is valued at Rs 44 crore ($6.7 million) for which the Letter of Award has already been awarded, Time of India reports.

The move follows a difficult year for the Indian bunker industry, which in 2017 had to weather a period of uncertainly after the Indian Government imposed an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all bunker deliveries - a rate that has since been revised to 5%.

