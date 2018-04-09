New Bunkering Facilities Eyed for Chennai

Monday April 9, 2018

The Chennai Port Trust is looking to develop new bunkering facilities as part of its planned investments for the coming year.

Local media reports the Trust has a range of projects under consideration, including the construction of a bunker berth at the south eastern Indian port.

The project is valued at Rs 44 crore ($6.7 million) for which the Letter of Award has already been awarded, Time of India reports.

The move follows a difficult year for the Indian bunker industry, which in 2017 had to weather a period of uncertainly after the Indian Government imposed an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all bunker deliveries - a rate that has since been revised to 5%.
 

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com