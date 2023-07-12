Evergreen Goes Big on Methanol Dual Fuel Box Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Containers: moved by methanol. File Image / Pixabay.

Taiwanese box shipping operator Evergreen Marine Corporation has put in a double-digit order for dual-fuel newbuildings.

In two notices filed on the Taiwanese Stock Exchange July 11, the company has ordered eight and 16 units of 16,000 twenty foot equivalent, methanol, dual-fuel container vessels.

The cost of each ship is between $180,000 to $210,000 with the total order book worth around $5 billion.

The ships would be delivered in 2026-27 with the work split between different shipyards.

Methanol is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels under consideration by shipping operators. Box ship operator Maersk took delivery of its first methanol-fuelled newbuild on July 10.