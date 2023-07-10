Maersk Takes Delivery of First Methanol-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company took delivery of the feeder vessel at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea on Monday. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has taken delivery of its first methanol-fuelled boxship, and what is set to be the world's first container ship to sail on green methanol.

The company took delivery of the feeder vessel at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea on Monday, it said in a LinkedIn post.

"The introduction of this container vessel is a significant step towards realizing our commitment to becoming carbon neutral, and it marks the beginning of a new era in shipping, where we together can minimize greenhouse gas emissions and create a greener future," the company said in the post.

"The vessel is now preparing to embark on her maiden voyage towards Copenhagen.

"Best wishes to the crew onboard, hoping for calm seas and fair winds and look forward to following your journey – and to welcoming you in Copenhagen in September."

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Maersk said in April that from September 18 – 21 of this year it would hold a week of activities in Copenhagen, Denmark to mark the occasion.

Widely tipped to be named Laura Maersk, the vessel gave a huge boost to the methanol bunker lobby when she was ordered in 2021 and it marked the start of a raft of orders for methanol powered-tonnage from the box shipping giant.

Maersk, the world's second largest carrier by capacity, currently has a total of 25 methanol-fuelled newbuilds on order totalling 350,000 TEU of capacity.

CMA CGM, third world's largest carrier by capacity, has also heavily backed the alternative bunkers with 26 methanol-powered vessels on order, the most recent of which were placed in June.