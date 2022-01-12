LPG Viable as an Alternative Bunker Fuel: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LPG research: data-driven. File Image / Pixabay

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been highlighted by new research as a potential alternative bunker fuel.

Researchers at South Korea's Maritime and Ocean University have shown that the liquefied gas is low cost and is applicable to ships regardless of size.

The study, which is based on a statistical analysis of ships registered in South Korea, has been published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

However, in common with other potential forms of alternative bunker fuel, LPG lacks a presence and certification to operate in the shipping space.

Leading the research team, Dr Won-Ju Lee said that the study identified ships with South Korean registrations that can be converted to LPG fuel use. In addition, it determined the reduction in fuel consumption, cost, and air pollutants from using LPG.

"Unlike current shipping fuels such as heavy fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gas does not generate marine pollutants during leaks and is applicable without restrictions on the ship size," Lee was quoted as saying by Offshore Energy Biz.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen and methanol have all emerged as alternative energy forms although LNG has covered the most ground in terms of establishing a commercial presence.