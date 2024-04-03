BUNKER JOBS: V-Bunkers Seeks Bunker Tanker Master in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in risk management and tankers. Image Credit: V-Bunkers

Vitol marine fuel logistics arm V-Bunkers is seeking to hire a bunker tanker master in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in risk management and tankers, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the safety / overall efficiency of the ship and all onboard.

Responsible for implementing the safety, health, security and environmental policy of the Company.

Responsible for ensuring compliance with all relevant Oil Pollution Prevention Legislations

Responsible for the enforcement and administration of all Flag and Company's Regulations and instruction.

Responsible for the safe and efficient navigation of the ship.

Ensure full compliance with the Ship Security Plan (SSP) and the ISPS Code, and will report to the Company Security Officer (CSO) for all security related matters.

Responsible for the discipline of his staff and all those delegated to carry out duties in areas under his responsibility.

Responsible for ensuring that the ship is loaded in conformity with the Load Line Certificate and the provisions of the Legislation appropriate to the registry of the ship, and in accordance with the Company's / Charterer's loading orders.

Well versed with SIRE Inspection and surveys.

For more information, click here.