LSFO Sales Dip in October: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore port. File Image / Pixabay.

Sales of low sulfur bunker fuel in Singapore may be lower in October over September, according to estimates seen by S&P Global Platts

However, the price reporting agency said that sales of high sulfur fuel oil would probably be up on the back of bunker calls at the port by scrubber-equipped ships.

Sales of low sulfur marine gasoil are also expected to higer as weak differentials between low sulfur fuel grades may have led to products being substituted.

Total bunker sales in Singapore stood at 4.2 million mt in September.

October's figures are usually released in about a week's time.