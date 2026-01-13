ANALYSIS: Singapore Bunker Sales Reach New Record High in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Singapore posts record high annual bunker sales of 56.20 million mt for all products in 2025

Beats previous high of 54.48 million mt set in 2024

Annual VLSFO sales lower y-o-y, HSFO sales increase

Calls for bunkers up 2.6% y-o-y to 42,603

Bio-blended bunker sales reached 1.36 million mt in 2025, a sizable 55.6% increase over 2024

S&B data shows Singapore's average VLSFO price in 2025 was $507.5/mt, down significantly from $610/mt average in 2024.

The average conventional and biofuel bunker stem size was 1,319 mt in 2025, compared to 1,312 mt in 2024.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, saw a record annual total for marine fuel sales in 2025 of 56.20 million mt, with a rise in HSFO sales offsetting a decline in VLSFO sales.

Overall, it was a 3.2% increase from the previous record high set in 2024, according to the latest data release today by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Strong demand in December helped push Singapore's total bunker sales to these historic levels,The city-state's total conventional and biofuel demand reached 5.45 million mt in December, up 15% year-on-year and 14.5% from November,This brought Singapore's total conventional and biofuel volume for 2025 to 56.20 million mt, a 3.2% increase from the 2024 record high.

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

Product Breakdown

Despite the rise in total sales, VLSFO volumes declined slightly in 2025, reaching 28.83 million mt, down 2.5% from the 29.58 million mt recorded in 2024.

“ HSFO accounted for 38.7% of total sales in 2025, up from 37% in 2024

Conversely, HSFO sales increased by 7.8% to 21.73 million mt in 2025. As a result, HSFO accounted for 38.7% of total bunker sales in 2025, up from 37% in 2024.

Distillate sales rose 10.7% to 4.27 million mt in 2025, while bio-bunker sales surpassed the 1 million mt milestone.

Bio-blended bunker sales reached 1.36 million mt in 2025, a significant 55.6% increase from the 876,200 mt sold in 2024. Within this category, B100 sales accounted for 25,500 mt.

Additionally, LNG sales grew by 23.1% year-on-year, totaling 571,400 mt in 2025.

Annual Bunker Calls Advance

In 2025, Singapore saw a total of 42,603 calls for bunkers, up by 2.6% from 41,530 recorded in 2024.

The average conventional and biofuel bunker stem size was 1,319 mt in 2025, compared to 1,312 mt in 2024.

Prices

Singapore's average VLSFO price in 2025 was $507.5/mt, down significantly from $610/mt average in 2024, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $535.5/mt, down from $625.5/mt in 2024.

Bulker and Miscellaneous Visits Climbed in December

The total gross tonnage visiting Singapore rose by 6.1% on the year to 288.02 million mt in December.

This advance was led by the container and miscellaneous segments. Container calls by gross tonnage rose by 5.6 million mt, while miscellaneous calls rose by 5.1 million mt.

MPA today also released the top 10 bunker suppliers for 2025 list, where Bunker House Petroleum Pte Ltd was named as a top 10 supplier for the first time.

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA