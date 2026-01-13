Singapore: Bunker House Petroleum Replaces Glencore in MPA List of Top 10 Bunker Suppliers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest marine fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker House Petroleum in the Top 10 Singapore Suppliers for first time; Glencore moves out

BP Singapore replaces Minerva in the Top 5 biofuel suppliers

No other changes for 2025 vs 2024

Official lists published by MPA Tuesday

Bunker House Petroleum Pte Ltd today was named as a Top 10 bunker supplier in Singapore for the first time, replacng Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd. who were named on the list in 2024.

It marked the only change in the official Top 10 Bunker Suppliers for 2025 list published Tuesday by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

There are currently a total of 39 licenced bunker suppliers in Singapore.

In the separate list of Top 5 Biofuel Suppliers in Singapore, there was again only one change with BP Singapore Pte Ltd replacing Minerva Bunkering Pte Litd.

Singapore is the world's largest marine fuels hub, consistently selling over 50 million mt of bunkers annually and hit a new record high of 56 million mt for 2025.

having previously published volume-based rankings, MPA last year stopped ranking suppliers by volume.

The list of Top 10 Bunker Suppliers in Singapore, in alphabetical order, is as follows:

BP Singapore Pte Ltd

Bunker House Petroleum Pte Ltd

Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd

Eng Hua Co Pte Ltd

Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd

Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd

Petrochina International (S) Pte Ltd

Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore) Pte Ltd

TFG Marine Pte Ltd

Vitol Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd

The MPA list of its top five biofuel suppliers for 2025 listed alphabetically is as follows: