Chemical Tanker Held in Singapore

Ship detained on Monday (file image/pixabay)

A chemical tanker was detained in the southeast Asian port of Singapore yesterday, court records show.

The 37,000 dwt ship, Favola, operates under the Italian flag and is managed by Venice-based Motia Compagnia di Navigazone, according to shipping database equasis.

The reason behind the vessel's detention is unclear but is likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.

The local arresting solicitor was Rajah & Tann, according to the records.