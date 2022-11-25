PetroChina Carries Out First LNG Bunkering at Shenzhen Yantian

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move marks the firm's expansion into offshore ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area of South China. File Image / Pixabay

Chinese energy producer PetroChina has carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Shenzhen Yantian Port.

The energy firm completed a ship-to-ship bunkering of a 23,000 TEU container ship owned by CMA CGM on Tuesday, price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights reported, citing comments from the company.

The move marks the firm's expansion into offshore ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay area of South China.

LNG is the most established alternative bunker fuel, with supply set up at most major hubs and several hundred ships now running on natural gas. But ships with gas-powered tonnage are increasingly calling for bio- and synthetic LNG to be made available to them as well as a means of further cutting GHG emissions.