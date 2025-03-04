MOL Becomes 20th Member to Join Global Synthetic LNG Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL’s LNG carrier Gail Bhuwan. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has joined the global coalition to promote the use of synthetic LNG (e-methane) in shipping.

Through this partnership, MOL aims to build a stable global supply chain for next-generation fuels and accelerate efforts to reduce the shipping industry's environmental impact, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The e-NG Coalition, established in October 2024, includes notable members such as Samsung E&A, Shell, and others. MOL has now joined as the 20th member of the coalition.

E-methane is produced by using renewable electricity to generate hydrogen through electrolysis, which is then combined with CO2, usually captured from industrial processes, to create e-methane.

In contrast to fossil LNG, which is extracted from natural gas and produces higher net GHG emissions during both production and combustion, e-methane offers a cleaner alternative.

It can be used as a drop-in fuel in dual-fuel LNG ships, providing a more sustainable option for shipowners.

The coalition aims to promote e-methane trading and advocate for policy measures that encourage the wider adoption of e-methane.