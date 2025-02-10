Malaysia to Develop Bio-LNG and Bio-Methanol Hub for Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The hub is planned to be developed at Tanjung Langsat Port, Johor. Image Credit: TLP Terminal

Two companies in Malaysia have set out plans to establish a bio-LNG and bio-methanol hub in the country.

The facility will support the storage and export of bio-LNG and bio-methanol, catering to both export markets and the growing bunkering demand in the region.

BAC Renewable Energy (BAC RE) has signed a memorandum of agreement with Dovechem Terminal Langsat and TLP Terminal to develop the biofuels storage and export hub - BAC RE ASEAN.

"Through the BAC RE ASEAN Biofuels Storage & Exporting Hub, we are establishing a market for biogas-derived products, enabling producers to convert previously stranded resources into high-value, globally traded green fuels," BAC RE said in a LinkedIn post.

BAC RE says the facility will facilitate the refinement of biogas into Bio-LNG and other advanced products for export and bunkering.

LNG-fuelled vessels can run on bio-LNG, which is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.

Planned for Tanjung Langsat Port, this hub aims to attract international vessels seeking cleaner marine fuels, thereby enhancing Malaysia's competitiveness among regional ports.

"The facility will be designed to accommodate a diverse range of vessels, from small coastal tankers to large ocean-going carriers, ensuring efficient transhipment and delivery of BioLNG and in the future, including Biomethanol, to key markets worldwide," TLP Terminal said in a social media post.