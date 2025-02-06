ClassNK Approves Design Concept of Japanese CO2 Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CO2 carrier is designed for coastal operations, transporting captured CO2 from small-scale carbon capture facilities in Japan to nearby storage hubs. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ClassNK has granted approval in principle for a design concept of a CO2 carrier jointly developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nippon Gas Line.

The CO2 carrier is designed for coastal operations, transporting captured CO2 from small-scale carbon capture facilities in Japan to nearby storage hubs.

From there, the CO2 can be transferred to larger carriers for transport to overseas locations, ClassNK said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

As the demand for carbon capture, utilization and storage increases, CO2 carriers are set to become more essential for transporting captured carbon worldwide.

Moreover, the captured carbon can be potentially used to produce e-fuels.

"A concept study of this vessel was conducted in conjunction with the FY2024 'Japanese Advanced CCS Projects' carried out by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC)," ClassNK said.