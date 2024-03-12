GCMD Sees Singapore Ammonia Bunker Demand at 2 Million MT/Year in 2035

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The organisation expects ammonia bunkering to take off in Singapore in the mid-2030s. Image Credit: GCMD

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is predicting a slow take-off for ammonia as a bunker fuel in Singapore, with the alternative fuel expected to take up just 4% of current total demand by 2035.

The organisation arranged a webinar on its ammonia bunkering safety study last week, setting out its case for how infrastructure can be safely developed.

The study highlights three potential locations for ammonia bunkering in Singapore: the Raffles Reserved Anchorage, the Advario terminal and the Vopak terminal.

"These sites are suitable for piloting shore-ship bunkering operations as they meet key criteria, such as safety, ease of access to, and extensive experience and capabilities for handling ammonia," the GCMD said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The organisation expects ammonia bunkering to take off in Singapore in the mid-2030s, with demand reaching 2 million mt/year by 2035, supported by one 15,000 m3 bunker vessel.

That compares to total conventional bunker and biofuel blend sales of 51.8 million mt in Singapore last year.