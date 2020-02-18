Golden Ocean: Chinese Scrubber Retrofits Delayed

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Coronavirus affecting business. File image/Pixabay.

Dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean has reported a delay to the installation of scrubbers on some of its ships at Chinese shipyards.

Twenty-three installations are planned of which 14 have been completed, the company said in its latest quarterly results statement.

Completion dates for some of the remaining installations "have currently been extended due to the impact of the coronavirus in China", the company said.

Fourth quarter profits were up over the same period a year ago but annual profits were down compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, a South Korean manufacturer has told Lloyd's List that it can retrofit a scrubber in record time. Global Echo has said it can complete the work at the quayside without the need for time spent in drydock.