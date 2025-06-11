Orim Energy Expands into Gibraltar with New Bunkering Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is set to launch bunkering services in Gibraltar from mid-June onwards. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm and supplier Orim Energy has opened a new office in Gibraltar and is set to commence bunkering operations in the Strait of Gibraltar from mid-June.

The move will strengthen the company's presence in the Mediterranean, adding to its existing operations in Malta, Orim Energy said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"Creating a second operational foothold in the Med – the company already has operations in Malta – is a key step forward and fits Orim Energy's growth strategy," the firm said.

"With its dedicated bunkering infrastructure – tanks and barges – and a highly experienced local team at the Gibraltar office, Orim Energy is fully geared to start reliable 24/7 bunker supply to all types of vessels in the region from mid-June 2025 onwards."

Founded in 2014, Orim Energy supplies bunker fuels to ships in various countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Malta and now Gibraltar. It operates a diverse fleet of barges with annual bunker volumes exceeding 2 million mt.

Gibraltar is a key bunkering hub in the Mediterranean. A total of 5,084 ships arrived for bunkers in the port in 2024, according to Gibraltar Port Authority data.