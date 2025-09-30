Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks Bunker Operator in Singapore
Tuesday September 30, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with up to three years of experience. Image Credit: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker operator- Asia Pacific in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with up to three years of experience in bunkering, trading, or shipping operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists some of the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for day-to-day bunker operations (24/7) for Fuel oil & Gas oil, involving: contracts’ management, scheduling, timely nominations, vetting procedures, Q&Q claims, demurrage, inspections, input data in our trading system (volumes, dates, price and costs), confirm back-office invoices
- Maintain and update files for all types of bunker claims (quality, quantity, demurrage), as well as economic statistics (KPIs) on our activity performance when freighting barges (T/C or COA).
- Ensure business continuity: capable of swapping portfolio among operators to gain experience and absorb peak load of work per zone.
