MOL launches LNG-fuelled ferry in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has deployed its LNG-fuelled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route in Japan.

The Sunflower Kamuy will be MOL’s third LNG-fuelled ferry and will replace conventional-fuelled Sunflower Daisetsu.

By using LNG, the Sunflower Kamuy will be able to reduce CO2 emissions by about 35% compared to conventional ferry operating in the same route, MOL said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

MOL also expects to take delivery another LNG-fuelled ferry Sunflower Pirka in early summer.

All four LNG fuelled ferries will operate on the Oarai-Tomakomai route and the Osaka-Beppu route.

LNG has become a popular alternative to traditional oil-based marine fuels in shipping, thanks to its wider availability in major ports compared to other alternatives like methanol and ammonia.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet currently comprises 642 vessels, with an additional 227 expected to enter service this year, according to data from classification society DNV.